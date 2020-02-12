Money.Com Ranks 2 PA Towns Among 50 Best Places To Live In America

Money.com has released its annual list of "50 Best Place to Live In America," which includes a pair of communities in Pennsylvania.

The website considered areas with a population of at least 25,000, and removed any places with a median income level lower than 85 percent of its state's median, little to no ethic diversity and more than double the national crime risk.

That left 1,890 locations.

Evans, Georgia was crowned the overall best place to live in America: "A fast-growing town with a welcoming atmosphere and southern charm," Money.com says.

Abington (Montgomery County) came in at No. 19 and Ross (Allegheny County) at No. 48.

"With top-notch schools (seven out of nine have received the state’s Blue Ribbon award), and a number of major employers nearby, Abington is full of opportunity for all ages," Money.com reads.

"Housing in this Philadelphia suburb — located just 12 miles from downtown — is on the affordable side, with median home prices clocking in at $292,000. Nearly three-quarters of all Abington residents own a home."

"Ross township, located eight miles from downtown Pittsburgh, is a great choice for families looking for an affordable neighborhood with safe streets and good schools" the site says.

"The town is also part of a great school district. North Hills High is among the best schools in the Pittsburgh metro area, with a 95% graduation rate, and students test higher than the state average on the Pennsylvania Keystone exams."

Click here for the full list.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.