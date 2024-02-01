Lansdale Liquor Store Sells $1 Million Lotto Ticket

The lucky winner hit the top prize playing the "Million Dollar Cashfall" game, said state gaming officials. The Fine Wine and Good Spirits at 2333 Welsh Road will receive a $5,000 bonus check for vending the winning slip.

All scratch-off winners have up to one year from the purchase date to claim their prize. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket before calling the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

To learn more, visit palottery.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.