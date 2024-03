Young is in police custody on two counts of murder, criminal conspiracy, firearms charges, and related offenses, PPD said in a release.

Forty-nine-year-old Thurston Cooper and 38-year-old Krystina Chambers, both of Philadelphia, were found shot to death near 3800 Mount Pleasant Drive, police have said.

Investigators said the possible motive is still unknown.

