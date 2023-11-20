KY Jelly, Murder-Suicide Kit Found On 'Crazy' Man Who Stabbed Estranged Wife: Montco DA

Geoffrey Kay-Conway was taken into custody after stabbing his estranged wife multiple times in the leg, said the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

The 52-year-old had been released on a $5,000 bond last month after he was charged with stalking and harassing his wife in violation of a court-granted Protection From Abuse order, the DA said.

Since then, authorities believe he had been plotting to abduct, rape, and kill her.

Investigators say Kay-Conway tracked the victim to the Walmart parking lot on Sunday morning using a GPS device he had secretly attached to her car.

A large metal pick and "zip ties in the shape of handcuffs" were found on his person during his arrest, authorities said.

According to police, he also brought along:

a less-than-lethal "pepper ball" gun with two magazines

three piercing tools, including one with the victim’s name written on it;

a blindfold;

duct tape;

more zip ties;

knives,

wire cutters,

"other tools"

KY Jelly brand lubricant;

a Court Order;

A manilla envelope that contained a note addressed to his brother.

The court order, prosecutors said, was from Kay-Conway's release after his PFA violation charge. Under his next court date, Dec. 13, he allegedly wrote:

“…I have 1.5 months to Kill that Bitch. Could have killed her 17 times if I wanted. What a week system.” [sic]

In the letter to his brother, the 52-year-old allegedly described his plans to kill his wife and himself.

“Well by now [victim] and I are both dead. So there really is nothing to worry about. Listen tell everyone, there is nothing anybody could have done. [...] Not a day has gone by since she left that I didn't think about killing that bitch. … So when I'm done rapeing [sic] that [expletive] I’ll kill her. Am I Crazy, yes I am, and I told her not to Fuck with our family. That I am more than capable of doing some really bad shit. She totally underestimated me. I'm out."

He also described stalking his estranged wife to learn her routine and prepare for the kidnapping, according to police:

Going down to [address redacted] every day almost every day to observe her habits when she leaves work where she parks. On which days she goes to the passenger side before getting in on the driver's side. Her routes home. I even tried to let her see me a couple of times, not sure if she did or not. Depending where she parks, some days are more ideal than others. If I can't do it on an ideal day, it will happen the weekend before Thanksgiving somewhere around town.

“The most dangerous time for a victim of domestic violence is when she leaves her abuser," said DA Kevin Steele.

"This victim worked to keep herself safe by obtaining a PFA and reporting the defendant when he violated the PFA by obsessively stalking her. Thankfully, bystanders intervened to help the victim yesterday."

“This case demonstrates just how dangerous domestic violence is, including stalking behavior," he added.

Kay-Conway is charged with attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, attempted rape, and related offenses, prosecutors said.

His bail was denied, court records show, and he is due back in court to answer the new charges on Dec. 6.

Laurel House is a comprehensive domestic violence agency that can be reached 24/7/365 through its toll-free hotline at 1-800-642-3150 or by texting “HOPE” to 85511. Trained volunteers can provide information and help, which can include shelter, counseling, and an array of services. Its website is www.laurel-house.org.

The Women’s Center of Montgomery County can be reached 24/7/365 at its toll-free number 800-773-2424. Its website is www.wcmontco.org.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.