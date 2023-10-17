Overcast 54°

SHARE

Know Him? Man Accused Of Stealing $43K Watch From King Of Prussia Mall

Police in Upper Merion are looking for a man who ran out of the King of Prussia Mall with a stolen watch worth tens of thousands of dollars. 

The suspected King of Prussia watch thief
The suspected King of Prussia watch thief Photo Credit: Upper Merion Police Department
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

It happened on Sept. 30, authorities said. 

The suspect walked into the Breitling store around 7:30 p.m. and asked to see a golden Super Chronomat B01 44, according to police. 

He was last seen running toward the Nordstrom's store. 

The suspect is described as a bearded man with a thin build between 20 and 30. He was wearing a black hat, a black jacket, a white T-shirt, and black joggers. 

Anyone who can identify him is asked to call the Upper Merion Police Department at 610-265-3232 or submit an anonymous tip online. 

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE