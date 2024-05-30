Know Him? Burglar Forced Way Into Philadelphia Home, Police Say (Video)

Authorities said the pictured man forced his way inside a house on the 3300 block of Cresswell Street around 9:40 p.m. on May 7.

Investigators said the homeowner was away and returned to find multiple items missing.

The suspect was wearing a baseball hat and a light-colored backpack and fled on a mountain bike, according to police. He has a beard, tattoos on both arms, a teardrop tattoo below his right eye, and the word "IRISH" tattooed on his right forearm.

Detectives believe he might have been involved in other residential burglaries in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 215-686-8477 or submit a tip on the PPD website.

