King Of Prussia Mall Shooting: Sneaker-Seller Targeted In Parking Garage

The victim said he was trying to sell sneakers in the lower level of the Blue Parking Garage outside of Macy’s and, while he was distracted, the suspect put a gun to the back of his head around 8 p.m., Upper Merion police said.

The two began to fight and the victim, who is licensed to carry, fired his own handgun.The suspects also fired a weapon, police believe. Witnesses in the area reported seeing three or four males, all dressed in black with black masks, get into a vehicle and flee the area.

The victim got into his vehicle and fled the area. Upper Merion police were able to find multiple pieces of evidence in the Blue Parking Garage in the area of the shooting.

The victim and the suspects are believed to have known each other. This was a targeted incident and no other mall patrons were injured or are believed to be in any danger at this time.

The Upper Merion Police Department asks that anyone with information regarding this shooting to please contact the department at 610-265-3232 and ask to speak with any detective or officer.

Tips can also be submitted to the police via the department’s Crimewatch page at www.uppermerionpolice.org. Click the ‘submit a tip’ button at the top right of the homepage.

