King Of Prussia Dad With 'Heart Of Gold' Leaves Behind 'Soulmate'

Born to parents David and Patti (Gonzalez), Henderson was a graduate of Roman High School in Philadelphia and grew up playing baseball and basketball at Houston Playground in Roxborough, according to his obit.

Henderson married his beloved wife Clare in 2011 and the pair had two children together, Ryan and Alexandria, his loved ones said. An active father, family members said Henderson kept his lifelong passion for sports alive by staying involved with his kids' teams and school activities.

He'd built a career as a software salesman and toward the end of his life worked as a fierce advocate for sarcoma cancer awareness, his obituary says.

On GoFundMe, organizer Kristin Flip Polidoro described the couple as "soulmates."

"His absence leaves a void in so many lives, but none bigger than Clare," she wrote. "He made a lasting impact on all, but no one will feel the loss more than his family."

Polidoro is raising funds to help Clare, Ryan, and Alexandria ease the financial burden of their loss. In less than a week after launching the GoFundMe, her effort has raised a staggering $37,000 of its $40,000 goal.

The organizer says she and loved ones will remember DJ for his humor, his depth of character, and his good nature.

"To know DJ was to love him," Polidoro wrote. "To quote his family and friends, he was 'heroic,' 'genuine,' 'a quick wit,' 'a kind soul,' 'a true warrior,' 'a remarkable man,' 'a ball-buster,' 'a great listener,' 'the absolute best,' and had a 'heart of gold.'"

A Celebration of Life Brunch will be held in the conservatory at the Desmond Malvern- 1 Liberty Blvd. Malvern, at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 21, 2023.

Click here to support DJ Henderson's Memorial Fund on GoFundMe.com. or click here to read his full obituary from Bernard S. Gutkowski Funeral Home.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.