Zaffarano was honored by Ambler Borough police on Wednesday, Dec. 27 for her "exceptional service" over 36 years of community work.

"We will truly miss her knowledge, experience, compassion, and fairness for everyone that came in front of her over the years," the department said in a statement.

"She will be extremely difficult to replace. We wish her a long, healthy, and much-deserved retirement."

According to Ballotpedia, Zaffarano was first elected to the bench in 2011 and won her 2017 reelection running unopposed. Her current term expires in 2024.

