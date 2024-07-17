A Few Clouds 86°

Jerome Edens Charged In Rasheedah Lane Murder: PPD

The accused shooter in a July 9 homicide has surrendered to detectives, said Philadelphia police. 

Jerome Edens

 Photo Credit: Philadelphia Police Department
Mac Bullock
Jerome Edens, 67, is charged with the murder of Rasheedah Lane, said PPD in a release. 

Forty-eight-year-old Lane was found with multiple gunshot wounds on the 2100 block of North Camac Street, according to officials. She was taken to Temple University Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries an hour later, authorities said. 

Edens was taken into custody on Tuesday, July 16. In addition to murder, he is charged with firearms offenses and tampering with evidence, PPD added.

