Authorities said Stanley was one of five people shot on the 2400 block of Greenland Drive around 10:45 p.m. She was struck multiple times and taken to Temple University Hospital where she was pronounced dead, PPD said.

The other four victims were placed in stable condition and the shooting remains under investigation, officials said.

In a GoFundMe campaign, family members said Stanley was set to attend Morgan State College in Baltimore. She was a "vibrant young scholar (and) entrepreneur," loved ones wrote.

Stanley is survived by her mother Regina, her father Self, her two brothers Sahiem and Samir, and many loving friends and relatives, GoFundMe organizers said.

"Please don’t allow her to be another statistic in your mind," loved ones said on a Change.org petition. "She was bright and beautiful with dreams just like anyone else."

A memorial service is scheduled for Friday, June 21 at the Met Philadelphia, 815 N. Broad Street, beginning at 9 a.m.

