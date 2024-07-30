'I'll Shoot This Place Up': Armed Suspect Threatened Abington Homeowner, Police Say

Donte Vaughn, 40, is being held in lieu of a $99,000 bond, court records show.

The victim told police that Vaugnh showed up at his Walnut Avenue home three times on Friday, July 26, threatening to "shoot this place up" and telling a second victim "I’ll stitch you up too."

During one of the encounters, Vaughn was armed with a handgun and called the victim down the street "to fight," said Abington police.

He fled before police arrived and was later located at his Mt Carmel Avenue business, authorities said.

A search of the business turned up eight firearms including three unserialized "ghost guns," one gun reported stolen, and another modified with a switch, according to investigators. Police also found body armor, thousands of rounds of ammunition, and unspecified "narcotics," APD added.

Vaughn was charged with terroristic threats, VUFA, and drug offenses.

