Husband And Wife Found Shot In Philadelphia Home

A man is dead and his wife is in critical condition after they were found with gunshot wounds in their North Philadelphia home early Friday morning, police told Daily Voice. 

The 3100 block of North 28th Street in Philadelphia
The 3100 block of North 28th Street in Philadelphia Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Inset: Philadelphia Police
Mac Bullock
It happened in a second-floor bedroom at a residence on the 3100 block of North 28th Street, the department wrote. Authorities arrived on the scene around 7:45 a.m., they said. 

The male victim, 39, was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The woman, 43, was also shot in the head and taken to Temple Hospital where her condition remains critical, according to authorities. 

The department said a weapon was recovered from the scene and that they will give updates as information becomes available. 

