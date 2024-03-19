Human Skull, Skeletal Remains Discovered In Montco Retention Basin: Authorities

A contractor called police after finding a human skull in the retention basin at Welsh Road and Grist Mill Drive around noon, according to authorities.

Officers secured the scene and discovered additional skeletal remains along with some "remnants" of clothing, police said. The remains were turned over to the Montgomery County Coroner's Office for processing.

"While there were no initial indications of trauma or foul play discovered at the scene of the recovery, final determinations as to the cause and manner of death, as well as the identification of the remains, have yet to be made by the Coroner's Office," Towamencin police wrote.

An autopsy is expected to be completed sometime Tuesday, March 19, and an investigation is ongoing, they added.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-368-7606.

