Homicide: 'Domestic Incident' Kills 85-Year-Old Woman In Pennsylvania, DA Says

The DA's office and Lower Pottsgrove Township Police Chief Richard Bell announced a joint investigation into the homicide of Margaret Seltmann.

A "911 call to an unresponsive female" reportedly found in the 1900 block of North Keim Street came into dispatchers at 2:26 p.m., the DA said.

The police arrived to find her already dead inside of the home. An autopsy by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is scheduled for Wednesday.

The police have arrested a suspect, and explained that this is "a domestic incident."

Further details have not been released. Check back here for updates.

