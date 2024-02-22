Historic Mother Bethel AME Church Vandalized, Philadelphia Police Say

The front door window and three stained glass windows at the 419 S. 6th Street church were shattered, city police told Daily Voice. No arrests have been made as of Thursday, Feb. 22 and detectives are investigating, the department said.

Formed in 1794, the congregation is the oldest African Methodist Episcopal church in the United States, and its current parish, completed in 1890, is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Anyone with information can call PPD's tip line at 215-686-8477 or submit a tip online through the department's website.

