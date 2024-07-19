A Few Clouds 82°

'Hazmat Incident': Residents Evacuated On Multiple Philly Blocks, Police Say (Updated)

A reported hazardous materials incident cleared multiple city blocks in South Philadelphia on Friday, July 19, according to authorities. 

Scene from the hazmat incident on South 22nd Street.

 Photo Credit: Citizen.App
Mac Bullock
A possible neighbor dispute and a strong smell of bleach and ammonia were reported on the 1200 block of South 22nd Street around 11:15 a.m., city police said.

All residents on the 1200 block of South 22nd Street, the 2200 block of Oakford Street, and the 2200 block of Latona Street were evacuated, according to PPD. Counterterrorism, hazmat, and SWAT teams were also called to the scene. 

A barricade situation was declared at 1:05 p.m. when police could not make contact with a man believed to be inside, authorities said. The property was cleared "with negative results" and no arrest was made, the department added. 

Authorities have not said what caused the smell but hazmat units have since left the area. 

