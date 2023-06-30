Guns, Drugs Found In 'Stash House' Above Philly Daycare, Authorities Say

Justin Pearcy, 36, is charged with multiple felony drug and weapons offenses, said Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry's Office in a release.

Charges were filed after police executed search warrants on the second-floor apartment above a Hunting Park Avenue daycare center, as well as a vehicle parked on Pulaski Avenue, authorities said.

During the search of the alleged "stash house," investigators said they found fentanyl, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and marijuana, along with $33,000 in cash.

Also seized were "multiple assault-style rifles" and several handguns, two of which had been modified "with a device that made the gun fully automatic," the Attorney General's Office said. Another was reportedly fitted with a silencer.

Authorities believe the "stash" is "tied to a trafficking operation."

"In communities across Philadelphia, the scourge of guns and drugs continues to pose a grave threat,” city police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw wrote in a statement.

"This arrest, firearms seizure, and dismantling of a drug trafficking operation serves as a stark reminder of the dangerous nexus between narcotics and firearms."

Pearcy was arraigned early on Friday, June 30 and his bail was set at $2 million, according to the release.

