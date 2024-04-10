Mostly Cloudy 72°

SHARE

Gunmen Shot, Killed Pair Sitting In Parked Car: Philadelphia PD (Video)

Police detectives in Philadelphia are looking for the gunmen in a February double homicide. 

Suspect photos

Suspect photos

 Photo Credit: Philadelphia Police Department
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

Investigators say the pictured suspects pulled behind two victims in a parked car and shot them both dead. It happened on the 3600 block of North 17th Street in Nicetown-Tioga on Feb. 13, PPD said. 

  • Suspect one is described as a black male in a light gray hoodie with black pants. 
  • Suspect two is described as a black male in a black hoodie with black pants. 

Anyone with information should call 215-686-8477 or submit a tip through the PPD website. A $20,000 reward is offered. 

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE