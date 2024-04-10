Gunmen Shot, Killed Pair Sitting In Parked Car: Philadelphia PD (Video)

Investigators say the pictured suspects pulled behind two victims in a parked car and shot them both dead. It happened on the 3600 block of North 17th Street in Nicetown-Tioga on Feb. 13, PPD said.
- Suspect one is described as a black male in a light gray hoodie with black pants.
- Suspect two is described as a black male in a black hoodie with black pants.
Anyone with information should call 215-686-8477 or submit a tip through the PPD website. A $20,000 reward is offered.
