Gunmen Shot, Killed Pair Sitting In Parked Car: Philadelphia PD (Video)

Investigators say the pictured suspects pulled behind two victims in a parked car and shot them both dead. It happened on the 3600 block of North 17th Street in Nicetown-Tioga on Feb. 13, PPD said.

Suspect one is described as a black male in a light gray hoodie with black pants.

Suspect two is described as a black male in a black hoodie with black pants.

Anyone with information should call 215-686-8477 or submit a tip through the PPD website. A $20,000 reward is offered.

