Gun Trafficking Group Operated In Pottstown, Boyertown: Prosecutors

The group, which operated out of its alleged members' homes and storage units in Pottstown and Boyertown, "specialized in the acquisition and distribution of illegal firearms," prosecutors said.

The investigation began in February, when suspected member James Hiller showed up at Pottstown Hospital with a stab wound, according to authorities. He told investigators he was stabbed in an argument over marijuana in Birdsboro, but detectives later learned he was attacked while trying to sell a handgun in Pottstown, authorities said.

"The investigation into this single firearm sale expanded, revealing more members of the gun trafficking organization and the extensive criminal activities undertaken by this group of defendants," the DA's Office wrote.

The group bought 31 guns in eight counties — Montgomery, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Columbia, Lehigh, Wayne, and Westmoreland — some of which they kept for themselves, according to prosecutors.

They also used a 3D printer and parts purchased online to manufacture "ghost guns" and accessories like suppressors and switches, investigators believe.

Of the 31 guns thought to have been purchased by the group, 17 have turned up in criminal investigations, authorities said: one was found during an arrest of a felon in 2019, and four others were used in road rage shootings, according to officials.

The nine men charged are:

Michael Needling, 28, of Pottstown

Keith Chaney, 26, of Pottstown

James Hiller, 18, of Pottstown

Desmond Bennett, 32, of Pottstown

Maleec Borders, 23, of Pottstown

Ryan Stoudt, 25, of Pottstown

Horace Keiffer, 36, of Pottstown

Lucas Groff, 28, of Boyertown

Nathaniel Arroyo, 27, of Birdsboro

“By illegally buying and selling store-bought firearms, this gun trafficking organization was arming criminals," said DA Kevin Steele.

"That criminal activity alone threatens the safety of our communities. But this group went much further extending their criminal activities by selling switches to transform the semi-automatic firearms into fully automatic machine guns making them exponentially more deadly."

All nine were arrested on various felony counts including corrupt organizations, dealing in the proceeds of unlawful activity, criminal use of communications facilities; aggravated assault, illegal sale or transfer of firearms, and criminal conspiracy, authorities said.

They are set to be arraigned on additional charges on Tuesday.

