Grieving Sister Says Hatboro Brother Was Murdered Days Before 38th Birthday

Stephen Strassburg was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Razor Reese's Salon and Spa, authorities have said. He was taken to Abington Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The DA's Office believes Strassburg was shot by Maurice Byrd, the owner of Razor Reese's, while Byrd was on the phone with 911 dispatchers. He is charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bail.

On Facebook on Saturday, Strassburg's sister Emily said she was at the scene of the shooting.

"I lost my brother today.. three days before his 38th birthday," she wrote

"He was shot dead right outside his apartment. I heard the gunshots went outside and saw my brother lying lifeless in the middle of the parking lot."

Emily is accepting donations to cover her brother's funeral costs through a GoFundMe campaign.

Click here to view the fundraiser on GoFundMe.com.

