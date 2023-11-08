Partly Cloudy 50°

Fraudster Leads Police On Foot Chase In Upper Merion: Authorities

An accused fraudster is in Upper Merion police custody after leading officers on a brief foot chase across Valley Forge Center plaza, officials say. 

Upper Merion police; TD Bank, 100 E. Dekalb Pike

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Upper Merion Police // Google Maps (Street View)
The suspect walked into the TD Bank at 100 E. Dekalb Pike on Oct. 26 and tried to withdraw $2,800, but the teller became suspicious and alerted management, authorities said. 

The bank manager called police after confirming the withdrawal was unauthorized, but the suspect had fled on foot by the time officers arrived, the department said. 

A nearby patrol officer spotted the suspect dart across North Henderson Road towards the Sunoco and called for him to stop, but he kept running, according to police. 

The patrol officer gave chase and managed to catch the suspect near the Target entrance, authorities said. 

The unnamed man is charged with forgery, identity theft, theft by deception, and related offenses, said Upper Merion police.

