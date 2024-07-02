Fourth Of July: Here's Where To See Holiday Fireworks In Montco

Here's an exhaustive list of fireworks shows planned across the region for the holiday weekend.
Berks County
- FirstEnergy Stadium, 1900 Centre Ave., Reading, will show fireworks July 4, 5 and 6 for the Fightin' Phils games. Tickets can be purchased on the team's website.
- Governor Mifflin Intermediate School, 600 Governor Drive, Shillington, will hold the Greater Gov. Mifflin League Community Days. Click here for viewing information.
Bucks County
- Sesame Place, 100 Sesame Road, Langhorne, on July 4 at 9 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase on the Sesame Place website.
- Memorial Park, Quakertown, for the Quakertown Community Day on July 4 at 9:30 p.m. Click here for more details.
- Southampton Days Fair on July 4 at 9:35 p.m. Click here for details.
- Saturday unWINEd at Shady Brook Farm, 931 Stony Hill Road in Yardley, on July 6 at dusk. Click here to purchase tickets.
Chester County
- Downingtown's Good Neighbor Day in Kerr Park on July 4 at 9:30 p.m. Click here for details.
- Longwood Gardens Fireworks & Fountains Shows in Kennett Square, July 3 at 9:15 p.m. Click here to buy tickets.
- Dayton Street Field on Phoenixville on July 5 at 9:15 p.m. Click here for details.
- Wilson Farm Park in Tredyffrin Township on July 4 at dusk. Click here for details.
Delaware County
- Sun Valley High School, Aston Township, July 4 at 9:30 p.m. Click here for details.
- Bethel Springs Elementary School, 3280 Foulk Road in Garnet Valley, on July 3 at dusk. Click here for details.
- Clifton Heights, July 6 at dusk, to be viewable throughout the borough. Click here for details.
- Ridley Park Lake at West Ridley Avenue and Constitution Terrace, July 6 at dusk. Click here for details.
- Monsignor Bonner Archbishop Prendergast, 403 N. Lansdowne Ave in Drexel Hill on July 3 at 9 p.m. Click here for details.
Lehigh County
- Star-Spangled Nights at Dorney Park, July 4, 5, and 6 at 9:30 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets.
- J. Birney Crum Stadium, 2027 Linden St., Allentown, on July 4 at 9:20 p.m. Click here for details.
- Bethlehem's Sand Island on July 4 at 9 p.m. Click here for details.
Montgomery County
- Abington Junior and Senior High Schools, July 4 at dusk. Click here for more details.
- Wissahickon High School, 521 Houston Road, Ambler on July 5 at 9 p.m. Click here for details.
- Sutcliffe Park area in Conshohocken on July 3 at 9:30 p.m. The park itself is off-limits for spectators. Click here for details.
- Waltz Golf Farm, 303 West Ridge Pike in Limerick on July 4 at dusk. Click here for details.
- Eagleville Park, Lower Providence, on July 4 at dusk. Click here for details.
- Narberth Park in Narberth on July 4 at dusk. Click here for details.
- Elmwood Park, Norristown, on July 4 around 9:30 p.m. Click here for details.
- Pottstown's GoFourth! Street Fest at Pottstown Memorial Park on July 4 at 9:30 p.m. Click here for details.
- Palmer Park in Skippack on July 4 at dusk. Click here for details.
- Heuser Park in King of Prussia on July 4 at 9:15 p.m. Click here for details.
Northampton County
- Easton Heritage Day, downtown Easton on July 7 at 9:30 p.m. Click here for details.
To find out more fun fireworks displays, click here to read about where to go in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.