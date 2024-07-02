Fourth Of July: Here's Where To See Holiday Fireworks In Montco

Here's an exhaustive list of fireworks shows planned across the region for the holiday weekend.

Berks County

FirstEnergy Stadium, 1900 Centre Ave., Reading, will show fireworks July 4, 5 and 6 for the Fightin' Phils games. Tickets can be purchased on the team's website .

. Governor Mifflin Intermediate School, 600 Governor Drive, Shillington, will hold the Greater Gov. Mifflin League Community Days. Click here for viewing information.

Bucks County

Chester County

Downingtown's Good Neighbor Day in Kerr Park on July 4 at 9:30 p.m. C lick here for details .

. Longwood Gardens Fireworks & Fountains Shows in Kennett Square, July 3 at 9:15 p.m. Click here to buy tickets .

. Dayton Street Field on Phoenixville on July 5 at 9:15 p.m. Click here for details .

. Wilson Farm Park in Tredyffrin Township on July 4 at dusk. Click here for details.

Delaware County

Lehigh County

Star-Spangled Nights at Dorney Park, July 4, 5, and 6 at 9:30 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets .

. J. Birney Crum Stadium, 2027 Linden St., Allentown, on July 4 at 9:20 p.m. Click here for details .

. Bethlehem's Sand Island on July 4 at 9 p.m. Click here for details.

Montgomery County

Northampton County

Easton Heritage Day, downtown Easton on July 7 at 9:30 p.m. Click here for details.

To find out more fun fireworks displays, click here to read about where to go in Southcentral Pennsylvania.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.