Four Suspected Gang Members Charged In String Of Philadelphia Shootings

The group was charged and arrested on Monday, May 22 following a grand jury investigation, the DA wrote in a release.

All five crimes are said to have occurred in the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood between July and September 2021, and two of the victims died from their injuries, prosecutors said.

Nineteen-year-old Donte Sutton is charged with two counts of attempted murder and related firearm offenses in connection with an attack on July 14, the DA's Office wrote. Authorities say he shot and injured two people on the 2400 block of North 33rd Street.

He is also accused of homicide in a Sept. 18 shooting on the 2900 block of York Street, they added.

Jamir Brunson-Gans, 20 is charged with attempted murder and related counts stemming from a Sept. 5 incident, authorities continued. Investigators believe he shot and wounded a victim on the 3100 block of North Judson Street.

He is also accused of carrying out a murder the following day, Sept. 6, on the 2200 block of West Huntingdon Street.

Elijah Soto, 19, is charged with two counts of homicide related to the above incidents on Sept. 6 and Sept. 18., the DA's Office said.

Khalil Henry, 19, is also charged with homicide and related offenses for the Sept. 18 shooting, they added.

Prosecutors say that many facts of the case remain confidential, "due to the ongoing nature of the investigation." Still, investigators believe the men carried out a violent spree across North Philly "in order to boost their credibility among their contemporaries."

“These extremely dangerous individuals will now face justice for the crimes alleged by law enforcement and the Thirty-First County Investigating Grand Jury,” DA Krasner said.

