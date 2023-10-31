Mostly Cloudy 52°

Father, Son Killed By Car Rolling Down Driveway In Montco: Report

A 94-year-old father and his son were killed when they were hit by the elder's empty car rolling down a Bala Cynwyd driveway Monday morning, Oct. 30, 6abc reports.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Lower Merion Police Department
Mac Bullock
Mac Bullock

Nathan Kobrin pulled into the driveway of a home on Penbree Terrace around 9 a.m., according to the outlet. When he got out of his Toyota Camry, the car rolled back down the driveway and struck him, Lower Merion police reportedly said. 

The Camry then rolled into Llandrillo Road where it hit Kobrin's 68-year-old son, Sydney Michael Kobrin, the outlet wrote. 

Both men were reportedly pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. 

Click here for the full report from 6abc.com. 

