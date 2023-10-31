Father, Son Killed By Car Rolling Down Driveway In Montco: Report

Nathan Kobrin pulled into the driveway of a home on Penbree Terrace around 9 a.m., according to the outlet. When he got out of his Toyota Camry, the car rolled back down the driveway and struck him, Lower Merion police reportedly said.

The Camry then rolled into Llandrillo Road where it hit Kobrin's 68-year-old son, Sydney Michael Kobrin, the outlet wrote.

Both men were reportedly pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Click here for the full report from 6abc.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.