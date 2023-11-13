Fatal Police Shooting Of 69-Year-Old Montco Woman Was Justified, DA Says

Mary Meister was pronounced dead at Abington Hospital after police shot her several times on Oct. 8, Daily Voice reported.

At the time, police said she was pointing a gun at police officers when they opened fire.

Now, in a new release issued Monday, Nov. 13, the DA's Office says police were called to Meister's Willow Grove home "for a suicidal female who may be armed with a firearm."

Prosecutors said Upper Moreland police tried to get Meister to set the gun down for over 10 minutes while she stood in the doorway of her home.

At some point, a Hatboro policeman "shot four rubber batons at Meister, striking her once in the leg," the DA's Office said.

"She checked her leg, then raised her weapon and pointed it directly at the officers" before she was shot to death, prosecutors said.

Authorities said a silver Smith and Wesson .38-caliber revolver was found next to her, and a suicide note was found inside the house.

“Officers arrived on scene, and an experienced negotiator talked with Meister, attempting to convince her to put down her firearm," said District Attorney Kevin Steele.

"But she repeatedly refused and instead, pointed the firearm directly at officers. Our investigation determined the facts of this case supported the use of deadly force, and therefore, did not warrant any criminal charge against the officer involved.”

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline) offers 24/7 call, text, and chat access to trained crisis counselors who can help people experiencing suicidal, substance use, and/or mental health crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at: 988lifeline.org.

