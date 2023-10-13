Elderly Montco Couple Killed In Crash, Coroner Says

Authorities said it happened on Ridge Road on Saturday, Oct. 7.

John Christian, 71, of Montgomery County, was a passenger in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife, 70-year-old Tina Christian, died the next day at Grandview Hospital, said Coroner Meredith Buck.

Their causes of death were multiple injuries by manner of accident, she added.

According to their obituary, the Christians lived in Spring Mount and were married for 51 years.

