Elderly Montco Couple Killed In Crash, Coroner Says

A husband and wife are following an accident in Sellersville, according to the Bucks County Coroner's Office. 

Ridge Road, Sellersville
Ridge Road, Sellersville Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite)/Bucks County Coroner's Office
Authorities said it happened on Ridge Road on Saturday, Oct. 7. 

John Christian, 71, of Montgomery County, was a passenger in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife, 70-year-old Tina Christian, died the next day at Grandview Hospital, said Coroner Meredith Buck. 

Their causes of death were multiple injuries by manner of accident, she added. 

According to their obituary, the Christians lived in Spring Mount and were married for 51 years. 

Click here to read their full obituary from Huff and Lakjer Funeral Home. 

