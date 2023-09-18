Eight Killed Across Philadelphia In 48 Hours: Police

The string of murders began just after midnight on Saturday, Sept. 16, and continued through to early Monday morning, Sept. 18 according to the department.

Officers were called to the 7300 block of North 19th Street around 12:15 a.m. Saturday to find 26-year-old Andre Moore with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso, authorities said.

Moore, a resident of the block, was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center and pronounced dead just before 1 a.m.

Later, around 6:50 a.m. Saturday, police found a 54-year-old man had been shot in the chest on the first block of Herman Street. The unnamed victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

At about 8:50 a.m., 33-year-old Edward Harlem was found near the intersection of Cleveland and Cumberland streets with a gunshot wound to the neck.

Harlem, who lived nearby, was pronounced dead minutes later at Temple University Hospital.

A half-hour later at about 9:30 a.m., police rushed to the first block of East Pastorius Street and found a 45-year-old woman dead from a gunshot wound to the chest in her own living room.

She was identified by authorities as Patricia Hall.

By 11:30 p.m. Saturday night, authorities were on their way to the 1400 block of West Chew Avenue, where a 22-year-old man had been shot throughout the body, police said.

Identified as Tamere Mountcastle, he was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center and pronounced dead before midnight, they said.

Mountcastle's loved ones, who have launched a GoFundMe to raise money for funeral costs, say the 22-year-old was coming home from work.

The killings resumed Sunday morning, Sept. 19, when police were called to the 2800 block of North Bonsall Street around 2:30 a.m.

There, 26-year-old Dashon Land from Blackwood, New Jersey, had been shot multiple times throughout the body, police said. He was pronounced dead minutes later at Temple University Hospital.

At about 9:40 p.m. Sunday night, authorities found a 48-year-old man shot in the chest on the 5200 block of Sydenham Street.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and police have not reported his name.

The final slaying happened on the 2400 block of Aramingo Avenue around 12:20 a.m. Monday, PPD said. An unnamed 42-year-old man was shot in the arm and back and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

No arrests had been made, no weapons recovered, and no motives established by Monday evening, the department told Daily Voice.

It's too early to say if any of the slayings were connected, they added.

According to the City Controller's Office, 311 people have been victims of homicide in Philadelphia in 2023, though it's unclear if this includes the weekend's victims, in total 280 were shot to death.

