Duo Snagged $10K From King Of Prussia Apple Store, Police Say

Giorgi Adeishvili of Mountain Top, Luzerne County, and Giorgi Onashvili of Brooklyn, New York are wanted for retail theft, conspiracy, receiving stolen goods, and related counts, said Upper Merion police.

Investigators believe the duo planned and carried out eight heists at the shop between September 2022 and June of this year, stealing a total of $10,070.00 in headphones, keyboards, Air Tags, trackpads, and computer mice.

Adeishvili, 40, is described as a 6-foot-1 white man weighing about 180 pounds. His last known address was on the 100 block of Fern Drive in Mountain Top.

Onashvili, 41, is said to be a 6-foot-1 white man weighing 250 pounds. His last known residence was on the 3100 block of Brighton Street, Brooklyn.

Anyone with information should call Upper Merion police at 610-265-3232 or submit a tip on the Montgomery County Crime Watch webpage.

