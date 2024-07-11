Driver Shot 'Multiple Times' In North Philadelphia, Authorities Say

The victim, an 18-year-old man, was outside his car on the 800 block of West Erie Avenue when a black sedan pulled up around 10:45 p.m., PPD said.

A suspect got out of the vehicle and opened fire, striking the victim multiple times in the chest, according to officials. The shooter fled the scene and teen got back in his car, driving east until he came across police officers, authorities said.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital in "critical but stable" condition, per police. Twelve 9mm shell casings were later found at the scene, investigators said.

Two suspects are being sought and the shooting remains under investigation by detectives, PPD added.

