Driver Killed, Passenger Hurt In Germantown Crash: Philadelphia Police

A driver who was removed from a wrecked car in Philadelphia died from their injuries late Sunday night, June 30, according to police. 

Wissahickon Avenue and West Clapier Street; Philadelphia PD

Wissahickon Avenue and West Clapier Street; Philadelphia PD

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite)/Inset: Philadelphia Police
Mac Bullock
The crash happened at Wissahickon Avenue and Clapier Street in Germantown just before 11 p.m., authorities said. 

The car was turning left onto Clapier Street's eastbound lane when it struck a light pole, trapping the driver inside, according to officials. They were taken to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead around 11:45 p.m. 

A passenger was also hospitalized and is reportedly in stable condition, authorities added. 

