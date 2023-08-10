A Few Clouds 75°

Double Deadly Restaurant Shoot Out In Philadelphia

Two men were killed when shots rang out at a Philadelphia takeout restaurant late on Wednesday, Aug. 9, city police told Daily Voice. 

Scene from the shooting on the 100 block of East Tioga Street in Philadelphia
Scene from the shooting on the 100 block of East Tioga Street in Philadelphia Photo Credit: Citizen.App
Mac Bullock
Officers were called about an armed suspect on the 100 block of East Tioga Street around 11:40 p.m., the department said. 

They arrived to find two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to investigators. 

Both were rushed to Temple University Hospital, police said. One man, 40, had "suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body" and died from his injuries just after midnight on Thursday, Aug. 10. 

The other, 44, was hit in the right arm and chest and passed just before 2 a.m., they added. 

Neither victim was named by police. 

No weapons were recovered from the scene and no arrests have been made as of Thursday evening, authorities said. The shooting is under investigation by Homicide Detectives. 

