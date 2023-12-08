Eric Harrison, 27, was attacked with a knife while trying to stop a theft in progress on Monday, Dec. 4, authorities have said. Another employee was stabbed multiple times in the face and arm and was taken to Jefferson Hospital in stable condition, according to police.

Thirty-year-old Tyrone Tunnell has been charged with Harrison's murder and related counts, court records show.

"Eric was a hardworking young man," his mother Dawn Fobbs wrote on GoFundMe. "We are devastated by his passing as he was such a good son, grandson, brother, nephew, and friend."

Organizers said they launched the crowdfunding effort after countless friends and strangers approached, asking how they could show support.

In only three days, the campaign has shattered its $25,000 goal to raise over $63,000 — money that will help his parents settle any final expenses and end-of-life costs, organizers said.

"(Eric) was respectful to his parents, his elders, and others," loved ones wrote.

"He was kind, giving, and loyal. He always smiled, was a man of few words, was an observer, loved to make jokes and laugh, and enjoyed a small circle of true friends."

Click here to support Eric Harrison's family on GoFundMe.com.

