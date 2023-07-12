Partly Cloudy 89°

Disturbing Video Shows Homicide Suspect Wanted In Philly (Watch)

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the capture of a homicide suspect, Philadephia police announced on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. 

The suspect in the July 21, 2021 shooting and his Chevrolet Avalanche Photo Credit: Philadelphia Police Department
A 38-year-old man was gunned down by the suspect pictured just after midnight on July 21, 2021, the department said in a release. 

The suspect and victim had been speaking on the 1800 block of North 26th Street when the gunman pulled out his weapon and opened fire. 

Note: the below footage contains graphic imagery. 

In surveillance footage released by detectives, the suspect is heard saying, "Don't touch my hand" before immediately drawing his weapon and firing about five shots into the victim.  

Investigators say the suspect has a "distinct gait" as he walks calmly back to his black Chevrolet Avalanche and drives off. 

The gunman is described as 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-11 with a medium build. He is bald and was wearing a light-colored button-down shirt and dark pants with cargo pockets, police say. 

Anyone with information is asked to call PPD at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip on the department's website

