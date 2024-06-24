Details Emerge In Kensington Shooting Of Philadelphia Police Officer

Ramon Rodrguez Vazquez, 36, is charged with multiple counts of attempted murder and related offenses, said PPD and the District Attorney's Office.

Authorities said it began with an F Street traffic stop around 7:15 p.m. on June 22. Police stopped Rodriguez Vazquez's car and spoke with him for about 30 minutes as they inventoried his vehicle and prepared to have it towed.

While searching the car, one officer found a gun holster and Rodriguez Vazquez fled the stop on foot, police said. When officers gave chase, authorities said Rodriguez Vazquez turned around and fired at them with a handgun.

One officer was struck and fell to the ground and his partner began to render aid, authorities said. The tow truck driver on the scene assisted police in holding the scene until backup arrived, according to officials.

Video then shows the suspect continuing to flee, ditching his T-shirt before trying to enter a garage, police continued. He left the garage and headed to the corner of G and Tioga streets, where he tried to steal a maroon van at gunpoint, investigators believe.

The van driver, who police are now seeking for questioning, was able to speed away, authorities said.

About 15 minutes after the shooting, Rodriguez Vazquez came across a homeowner sitting on his stoop and forced him inside at gunpoint, authorities said. While inside, officials said Rodriguez Vazquez was on the phone making arrangements to flee the city.

The homeowner was eventually allowed to leave and stepped outside to alert police. A barricade was declared and Rodriguez Vazquez was taken into custody without further incident, authorities said.

A Glock was recovered during a subsequent search of the home, they added.

The wounded officer, a 31-year-old with six years on the force, remains in critical condition as of Monday morning's press conference.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez Vazquez's bail was set at $12.5 million, DA Larry Krasner's Office said.

"Our Office fully intends to very vigorously prosecute this case," Krasner said Monday.

"What this family is going through is unspeakable."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.