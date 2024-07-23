Mostly Cloudy 81°

Customer Shot In Neck At Philadelphia Convenience Store, Police Say

Newly released video shows the shooter in a gunpoint robbery on July 12, according to Philadelphia police. 

Scene from the July 12 robbery in Philadelphia. 

 Photo Credit: Philadelphia Police Department
Mac Bullock
The 31-year-old victim was robbed in a convenience store on the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue, authorities wrote in a release on Tuesday, July 23. He was shot in the neck when he ran outside to confront the suspect, investigators said. 

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, while the suspect fled on a blue and silver "Trek” mountain bike, according to PPD. He was wearing a black mask, a black short-sleeved hoodie with white splotches and a "BIG" graphic on the upper right chest, black shoes, black pants, and a black backpack, they added. 

To submit a tip, call or text 215-686-8477 or visit the PPD website

