Critical Condition: 67-Year-Old Man Shot In Jaw, Chest, Philly PD Says

The man was shot on the second-floor of the front room of a building in the 1700 block of North Gratz Street at 7:27 p.m. on June 29, as detailed in the release.

He "was shot multiple times, sustaining injuries to his jaw, right chest, and right back," police said.

The police took him to Temple Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

No weapon was recovered and no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

