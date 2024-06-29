Mostly Cloudy 83°

SHARE

Critical Condition: 67-Year-Old Man Shot In Jaw, Chest, Philly PD Says

A 67-year-old man is in the hospital in critical condition following a shooting, Philadelphia police announced on Saturday night. 

A Philadelphia police car

A Philadelphia police car

 Photo Credit: Instagram/PhillyPolice
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The man was shot on the second-floor of the front room of a building in the 1700 block of North Gratz Street at 7:27 p.m. on June 29, as detailed in the release. 

He "was shot multiple times, sustaining injuries to his jaw, right chest, and right back," police said. 

The police took him to Temple Hospital where he remains in critical condition. 

No weapon was recovered and no arrests have been made. 

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back here for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE