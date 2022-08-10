Pottstown Furniture Store Shutters After 50 Years In Business

A furniture store in Montgomery County is set to close its doors after 50 years in business.

Lastick Furniture & Floor Coverings on East High Street in Pottstown announced its going-out-of-business sale in a Thursday, Oct. 6 Facebook post.

The decision to shutter comes after the 38,000-square-foot store's owners, Jerry and Marsha Petnick, decided to retire, WFMZ reports. Their parents started the business in 1973.

The store will stay open until all of the inventory is sold, the owners said.

