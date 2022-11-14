Philadelphia Thai Spot Named Among Best In America

A Thai restaurant in Philadelphia was named among the best in the US.

A report by Eat This, Not That says Thai Kuu in Chestnut Hill has authentic fare to boot, calling it the best Thai restaurant in all of Pennsylvania.

The restaurant was founded in 2011 by owner, Atchara, who has fond memories of cooking with her mom in northern Thailand, according to the Yelp description.

"The variety of unique entrees and desserts at the restaurant is the culmination of Atchara's life experiences and her love for Thai culture," it reads. "Now living in the U.S., Atchara longs to share her experiences with diners in the Philadelphia area."

Customers love the shrimp pad Thai, Tom Ka soup and drunken noodles.

"I also like that you can customize the spice level and even though I eat every part of their dish, I never leave feeling uncomfortably stuffed," one person writes. "You can tell they use quality ingredients and not a lot of oils or additives and my body really appreciates that."

Thai Kuu, 35 Bethlehem Pike, Philadelphia

