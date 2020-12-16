'Land Of The Free': Montgomery County Restaurants Defy New COVID Restrictions

Restaurants, gyms and movie theaters in Pennsylvania were ordered shut until Jan. 4 as part of a tighter set of restrictions set forth by Gov. Tom Wolf.

But several Montgomery County businesses already hit hard by the pandemic insist on staying open.

The West Main Diner in Lansdale said in a Dec. 11 Facebook announcement that it will continue to stay open for dine in, carry-out and curbside service while complying by CDC guidelines.

“West Main Diner is proud to have been a mainstay in the Lansdale community for the last 15 years,” the post said. “The staff at West Main Diner will continue to follow CDC guidelines to ensure every guest’s safety within out establishment during this time.”

The post received mixed feedback from readers, garnering even more support from some longtime fans.

“We support West Main Diner! Would like to see them for another 15 years than[sic] have to close forever due to unfair mandate,” one comment read. “If Wolf gets his way most small businesses will disappear.”

The post wasn't well-received by others.

“I hope you lose your license for not putting community first and defying orders,” one comment read. “No wonder today’s generation is a bunch of self entitled brats!”

Pennsylvania State Police issued four warnings for the latest mitigation orders since Saturday. It was not clear what consequences defiant businesses are facing.

A call placed by Daily Voice to the governor's office Wednesday was not immediately returned.

Tigers Family Restaurant, also in Lansdale, is experiencing a similar reaction to its social media announcement regarding its defiance to Wolf’s restrictions.

“We will not survive another shutdown without the governor paying our bills,” the Dec. 11 post read. “It is the land of the free, and you are free to make your own choices about indoor dining.”

Three days later, the restaurant said in an update that it had received a 95 percent positive feedback from the decision.

“The support system of a community speaks for itself, very powerful,” read the announcement. “We have over 30,000 views and counting from our post…We are completely overwhelmed with excitement.”

Panico’s Neighborhood Grill & Sports Tavern in Lansdale took things a step further with their Dec. 11 post, which referred to Wolf’s restrictions as “tyranny” and was accompanied by an edited image of Wolf as The Grinch.

“Our leaders have proven time and time again they are not here for us,” the post read. “We need to stand together against tyranny. Panico’s will remain open!”

The decision once again received mixed feedback from critics and customers alike.

“What a pathetic and irresponsible post!” wrote one commenter. “If people like you were cautious and practiced distancing and wearing masks and followed safety protocols, we wouldn't be in this situation. If you're upset, look to our negligent President.”

The post also attracted supportive newcomers who think other businesses should follow suit.

“No clue who [you] guys are but f*** yeah!” read another comment. “Love the message and love what you're doing. Stay true…Don’t back down. We need more businesses like [you].”

Approximately 3,077 new cases of COVID-19 and 47 deaths were reported in Montgomery County last week.

