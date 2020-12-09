Broad Theater In Souderton Reopens With 3 Theaters, Upgrades

The Broad Theater in Souderton is back to its cinematic glory.

The once-single-screen movie theater that opened in 1922 and shut in 2006 has reopened following a series of renovations.

It's all thanks to Kyle Hoff and Charlie Crown, who bid $151,000 on the vacant building shell in in 2018, following a failed restoration attempt by the Broad Entertainment Group, their website says.

Broad has two theaters on the first floor and one on the second floor. The first-floor theaters have 136 seats, the upstairs theater has 51.

Upgrades include digital projectors, Dolby 7.1 surround sound, and stadium seating.

Freewill Brewing has opened a taproom in the lobby near the concessions stand.

Before and After Broad Theater Instagram

SAFETY DURING COVID-19

The theater's ticketing system automatically blocks off seats around other groups to maintain social distancing, with at least two empty seats in between groups and alternating rows.

Occupancy limits will be set once the state changes its guidelines, the theater said.

"High traffic areas, bathrooms, and door handles are disinfected regularly," the Broad website reads.

"Showtimes have been adjusted to allow for every theater to be sprayed with an electrostatic mister before the next showtime. The ticket and concession counter is cleaned frequently. Plexiglass shields are in front of every register. Hand sanitizer bottles have been placed throughout the building."

Face masks are required when moving around the building but can be removed while watching the movie to enjoy concessions.

Broad Theater, 24 W. Broad St., Souderton, PA

