Bed Bath & Beyond To Shutter This Pennsylvania Location

One Pennsylvania Bed Bath & Beyond store will shutter by the end of the year, the company announced this week.

The company said earlier this year it planned on closing 150 stores, and on Thursday, Sept. 15, released a list of 56 that will close by the end of 2022.

The Pennsylvania store closing is in Wynnewood, located at 70 E. Wynnewood Blvd. Pennsylvania has 23 Bed Bath & Beyond stores.

The CEO of the home good retailer leapt to his death early this month from a New York City building. Shares in Bed Bath & Beyond dropped sharply in August, after the company announced a restructuring plan that it said would result in the closure of "150 lower-producing stores."

