Burglar Posed As Building Inspector To Get Inside South Philly Home: Investigators

Authorities said it happened last Wednesday afternoon, June 12, on the 2900 block of South Juniper Street.

One suspect knocked on the door and claimed to be from a construction company visiting at the request of the building inspector. The homeowner allowed him inside and took him to the rear deck where they spoke for five to 10 minutes, PPD said.

While the homeowner was speaking with the first suspect, another man sneaked inside and stole jewelry from a second-floor bedroom, according to authorities.

They both fled north on foot up Juniper Street, police added.

Suspect one is described as a black man between 25 and 35, about 5-foot-10 to 6-foot-1 with a heavy build. He wore a dark-colored baseball hat, a black shirt over a white shirt, and blue jeans.

Suspect two is described as a black man between 5-foot-8 and 6-foot-1 with a medium build. He wore a dark-colored hat, a black jacket, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information should call 215-686-8477 or submit a tip online.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.