Burglar Caught On Camera Breaking Into North Philly Church: Police

Authorities said the suspect made his way inside the 6161 N 5th St. church after breaking the back door around 2:30 a.m. on May 21.

He disconnected some of the church's security cameras and was inside the parish for an "unknown length of time," PPD said.

The burglar stole multiple items and fled in an unknown direction, police said.

He's described as a black man in his 30s or 40s with a medium build and a beard. He was wearing a light blue shirt with a blue coat and a dark beanie.

Anyone with information is asked to call PPD at 215-686-8477 or submit a tip to the PPD website.

