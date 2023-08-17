Bruce Springsteen Postpones 2 Philly Concerts

Bruce Springsteen has postponed two scheduled concert dates at Citizens Bank Park on Aug. 16 and 18 due to "illness," the singer's team announced in a social media post.

"We are working on rescheduling the dates so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled shows," they said.

Springsteen was fresh off two shows at Chicago's Wrigley Field as part of his 2023 tour when he announced the schedule change.

His next scheduled concerts at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Aug. 24 and 26 are still on, according to the singer's website.

