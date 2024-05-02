Black Bear Captured In Montgomery County: Police

The Pennsylvania Game Commission and members of the Upper Moreland Fire Department located the bear in a tree and safely removed him for relocation, police said early Thursday, May 2.

"The bear was healthy and not harmed," they said.

The bear is 3 years old and weighs some 255 pounds, according to officials.

He was first spotted near Farmstead Park in Upper Moreland early Wednesday morning, then again near Mill Road in Hatboro around 8 p.m.

On Monday, April 29, police in Upper Makefield, Bucks County also reported a bear sighting.

