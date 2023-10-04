Biker Charged With Assault For Viral Center City Attack On Mom, Kids

In a video that has been widely shared, a biker now identified by authorities as Heron was seen smashing the rear windshield of a woman's car before threatening her with a handgun and headbutting her with his helmet.

The DA's Office said Heron smashed glass on the victim's young children, aged 2 and 5, who were sitting in the backseat.

Authorities said the altercation began after Heron ran into the victim's car while he was riding with a group of bikers near 1400 S. Penn Square.

First Deputy PPD Commissioner Frank Vanore said Wednesday morning, Oct. 4 that a suspect had been arrested, but no name or charges had been announced.

Now, prosecutors say Heron is charged with possession of an instrument of crime, reckless endangerment, and multiple counts of aggravated assault.

“Cody Heron, who was recklessly riding his motorcycle through the heavily populated streets of Center City Philadelphia while carrying a firearm, senselessly assaulted an innocent woman and her children who were simply going about their evening," said Assistant DA William Fritze.

"Our Gun Violence Task Force fully intends to prosecute this dangerous individual to the fullest extent of the law.”

“The criminal actions of this defendant left four victims traumatized,” said Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford. " I sincerely hope that these charges will send a strong message to anyone who thinks that this type of lawlessness is in any way acceptable in our city."

No court records for Heron's case were available on the state website as of Wednesday night.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.