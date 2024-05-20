A $5,000 reward is offered for the capture of Arthur Jones, US Marshals said in a release.

Jones is 5-foot-6 and 160 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo of dice on his left forearm, according to officials. His last known address is on the 600 block of West Harold Street.

Police have said several people assaulted PPD Officer Eric Rodriguez on Oxford Street and stole his gun. Rodriguez was treated for a black eye, facial bruises, and a leg injury.

Three people other than Jones have since been chargedt: 23-year-old Cian Dennis, 24-year-old Khamil Brown, and 24-year-old Yusef Coleman.

Anyone with information should call 1-866-865-8477 or visit usmarshals.gov.

