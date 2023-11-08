Armed Robbers Wanted For Bus Stop Abduction: Philadelphia Police (Video)

Both incidents happened in the early morning hours on Oct. 9, authorities said.

At around 12:30 a.m., four men approached an employee outside of Bally Pizza, 5200 N. Mascher St., and forced him inside, according to police.

The robbers stole $3,000 from the register and forced both workers to empty their pockets before fleeing in a white SUV, officials said.

Then, around 5 a.m., two armed men got out of a white SUV and approached a 21-year-old at the North Front Street/Wyoming Avenue bus stop, said police.

They forced the victim into their car and made him give up his debit PIN code before withdrawing money from his account multiple times, authorities said.

The robbers stole his phone, watch, headphones, and other belongings and then abandoned him near a laundromat, PPD said.

Suspect one is described as a Hispanic man wearing a “Tokyo” black hoodie, black pants, and gray sneakers.

Suspect two is described as a Hispanic man wearing a North Face jacket with a black hood, a black knit cap, gray pants with black stripes, and black sneakers.

Suspect three is described as a Hispanic or black man wearing a black New Balance jacket, black pants, and white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. He was armed with a black semi-auto handgun.

Suspect four is described as a Hispanic male wearing a light gray zip-up jacket and black pants.

Their vehicles are believed to be:

A white 2007-2015 third-generation Mercedes Benz C Class four-door sedan with a black glass roof

A white 2008 GMC Acadia SUV, believed to be stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call PPD at 215-686-8477 or submit a tip anonymously online.

