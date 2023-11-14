King Of Prussia Robbers Pulled Gun During Fight With Mall Security: Police

It happened on Friday, Nov. 10 around 5:40 pm., the department said in a release.

The two thieves were followed out of Macy's by loss prevention after they were spotted walking away with over $600 in stolen merchandise, authorities said.

The security guards confronted the robbers in the parking lot, but "The male suspect immediately began to fight with (them)," UMPD said. The employees backed off after the suspect "brandished a handgun," according to investigators.

Police said the suspects fled after picking up a cell phone that a security guard dropped during the scuffle.

No shots were fired but the employees sustained some injuries, they added.

Suspect one is described as a Black man wearing a black beanie, a black hooded sweatshirt, a black backpack, black sweatpants, white socks, and blue running sneakers.

Suspect two is described as a Black woman wearing a dark green North Face puffer coat with a fur-lined hood, black sweat pants with bright green lettering down the left pant leg, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Upper Merion Investigations Division at 610-265-3232 or submit a tip via Crimewatch.

